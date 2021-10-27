 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Roku Channel Offering 30-Day Free Trials of 32 Premium Services Including Showtime and CuriosityStream

Michael King

The Roku Channel is offering select 30-Day Premium Streaming Channels for Free. The offer includes 32 of the most popular streaming channels available, including popular channels like Showtime, CuriosityStream, Fox Nation, Sundance Now, AllBlk, and many others.

To take advantage of the deal, viewers must be logged into their Roku account, then subscribe to the streaming platform of their choice. While HBO Max, is not included in the list of services, if you purchase any Roku device before the end of the year, you will be eligible for a free month of HBO Max.

Customers must be logged into their Roku account and have a valid payment on file to subscribe to these extended free trial offers.

Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 190 live linear streaming channels and more than 40,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Showtime, STARZ, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

The channels offered as part of this special deal include:

