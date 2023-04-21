DEAL ALERT: Roku Users Can Get Two Months of Peacock for $1.99 Each (60% Off)

If you’re the owner of a Roku-branded streaming player or smart TV, there has never been a better time to sign up for NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. The premiere of the new science fiction comedy-drama “Mrs. Davis” is only a part of the reason.

The biggest reason is that right now, Roku users can take advantage of a special offer from Peacock and save 60% off their subscription for the next two months. Peacock is offering users of Roku devices that are not currently Peacock customers two months of its ad-supported Premium tier for just $1.99 each, which is a $3 per month savings over the $4.99 standard monthly price.

How to Save 60% Off Two Months of Peacock if You’re a Roku User

Add the Peacock channel to your Roku device.

Open the Peacock channel once it is downloaded.

Follow the on-screen prompts and complete the sign-up process.

In just three easy steps, you’ll be ready to watch two months of Peacock for just $4 total. That means you’ll be able to stream all eight episodes of “Mrs. Davis,” the new show critics are calling “wildly inventive,” “genre-defying,” and “positively bonkers.” It looks as if Peacock has another hit on its hands, and you can start streaming the first season today.

Also new to the service currently are “Poker Face” and the newest season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand.” “Poker Face” is one of the hottest new shows of 2023, starring Natasha Lyonne as a roaming amateur private investigator, with the startling ability to always know when someone is lying. “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Thailand” brings eight housewives from all over the United States together in Thailand for an unforgettable vacation filled with laughter, tears, and plenty of drama.

There are also tons of great live sports options available on Peacock. The service will offer 19 MLB games through the course of the regular season, starting Sunday April 23 when the Colorado Rockies take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Peacock also offers PGA Tour golf events, WWE wrestling, cycling, tennis, and much more.