DEAL ALERT: Save $15 on the Newest Fire TV Cube Streaming Device
If the holidays came and went without someone gifting you a new streaming device, Amazon has the perfect deal for you. Right now, all customers can save $15 off of the newest model of the Fire TV Cube streaming device. No promo code or Prime membership is required, simply put it in your cart and check out!
This Fire TV Cube normally runs $139.99, but customers can now snag it for just $124.99, a savings of 11%!
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022
- 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
- Hands-Free Built-in Alexa Assistant
- Includes Built-In Ethernet and HDMI Input
- Wi-Fi 6E support
The updated 2022 Fire TV Cube features an all-new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that allows for faster navigation speeds and super-resolution upscaling. Amazon bills its new device as being 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The Fire TV Cube also comes with 4K Ultra HD support, giving users access to the best image quality that the device has ever provided.
Another key feature of the device is its built-in ethernet, USB, and dual-HDMI ports. The addition of the HDMI input will allow you to access your cable box directly from the Fire TV interface. It will also include a four-microphone array that will allow the cube to block out ambient noise that can make voice control difficult. No more fumbling around looking for a remote with this voice-controlled streaming device!
In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.
The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.
2022 Amazon Fire TV Cube
- Fastest-ever streaming media player: Brings lightning-fast app starts with an octa-core processor and is 2X as powerful as Fire TV Stick 4K Max.
- Hands-free Alexa with built-in mic and speakers: Control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers with your voice, even from across the room.
- Seamlessly navigate between your entertainment: Connect compatible devices and easily go from streaming to your cable box, game console, or webcam.
- Smoother streaming with the latest in wifi tech: The first-ever streaming media player that features Wi-Fi 6E support.
- Picture quality that puts on a show: Feel every scene with true-to-life, cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.
- Endless entertainment: Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.
- Designed to protect your privacy: Built with privacy protections and controls, including an off button that electronically disconnects the microphones.
- Manage your smart home right on screen: Use Alexa to start video calls, check the weather, get a live view of your Ring cameras, and more.