DEAL ALERT: Save $15 on the Newest Fire TV Cube Streaming Device

If the holidays came and went without someone gifting you a new streaming device, Amazon has the perfect deal for you. Right now, all customers can save $15 off of the newest model of the Fire TV Cube streaming device. No promo code or Prime membership is required, simply put it in your cart and check out!

This Fire TV Cube normally runs $139.99, but customers can now snag it for just $124.99, a savings of 11%!

Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022

4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos

Hands-Free Built-in Alexa Assistant

Includes Built-In Ethernet and HDMI Input

Wi-Fi 6E support

The updated 2022 Fire TV Cube features an all-new octa-core 2.0 GHz processor that allows for faster navigation speeds and super-resolution upscaling. Amazon bills its new device as being 20% more powerful than the previous generation. The Fire TV Cube also comes with 4K Ultra HD support, giving users access to the best image quality that the device has ever provided.

Another key feature of the device is its built-in ethernet, USB, and dual-HDMI ports. The addition of the HDMI input will allow you to access your cable box directly from the Fire TV interface. It will also include a four-microphone array that will allow the cube to block out ambient noise that can make voice control difficult. No more fumbling around looking for a remote with this voice-controlled streaming device!

In addition to being able to control your TV and Fire TV device by voice, you can also control power and volume with the Alexa Voice Remote.

The device can stream nearly all of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, HBO Max, and YouTube.

