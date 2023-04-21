DEAL ALERT: Save $2 Off Your Monthly DIRECTV STREAM Bill by Adding AMC+ or discovery+

If you’re looking into DIRECTV STREAM as the next live TV streaming service for you, the company wants to sweeten the deal to ensure you don’t have any second thoughts about signing up.

Right now, users who sign up for any DIRECTV STREAM plan can save $2 off their first month of service when they add AMC+ or discovery+ to their subscription. AMC+ is offering additional savings; $5.99 for one month of subscription instead of the normal $7.99 monthly price. There’s no additional discount for picking discovery+, but you’ll still get $2 off your first month’s subscription to DIRECTV STREAM by picking it.

How to Save $2 Off One Month of DIRECTV STREAM by Adding AMC+ or discovery+

Click here to activate the deal

Scroll down and click “Popular.”

Select AMC+, discovery+ or both (offers can be combined).

Click “Start 5-day Free Trial.”

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

You’ll be ready to start streaming immediately! AMC+ offers premium titles like “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” and “Interview with the Vampire,” along with beloved classics like “Mad Men,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Breaking Bad.”

discovery+ is a superb choice for viewers who are more interested in reality TV. The service carries nature and science programming from Discovery Channel like “Shark Week,” as well as home renovation shows from Chip and Joanna Gaines, cooking shows from Food Network, and much more.

If that’s not enough savings for you, DIRECTV STREAM is offering new users $10 off their first three months of service just for signing up. Additionally, new customers can sign up for three months of free access to premium streamers like Cinemax, HBO Max, MGM+, SHOWTIME and STARZ, meaning there’s never been a better time to take the plunge and sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.