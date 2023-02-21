DEAL ALERT: Save 20% Off Annual Plan to F1 TV in Time for Testing This Weekend

Winter testing for the 2023 F1 season is about to begin, and the season itself will follow soon after! That means racing fans have just a few days more to sign up for F1 TV if they want to see all the racing action this year. Luckily, the service is offering new users a special deal to help kick off this season in style.

From now until Feb. 26, new customers can subscribe to F1 TV’s annual plan for 20% off the normal price. That’s a $79.99 per year value, but users who sign up for the next few days can get it for just $63.99 for the entire season’s worth of races.

How to Get 20% Off a Year of F1 TV

Click here to activate the deal

Make sure the toggle on the screen is switched to “Yearly”

Click “Subscribe Now” under the TV Pro option

Enter your information and complete the signup process

That’s all you have to do to save 20% on a year’s worth of F1 TV. The Pro tier of the service is the perfect destination for racing fans of all stripes, as it offers live and on-demand races, live in-car radio and onboard cameras, real-time telemetry from every racer, original on-demand shows and documentaries, and much more.

F1 TV also provides users with a more basic tier of its service. For $2.99 per month, racing fans can still see race replays and other on-demand content. But they won’t be able to watch live, and they certainly won’t be able to save 20% off an annual subscription; that offer is only available to new users who sign up for the Pro plan.

The offer from F1 TV is not available in Brazil, Belgium, France, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Monaco, and Sweden. Indian customers might get access to the deal, however. A report from CNBC indicates that Formula One is preparing to launch F1 TV in India before the start of the 2023 season, though it did not specify whether Indian users would get a special introductory offer.