DEAL ALERT: Save $30 Off Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM, Just in Time for March Madness

Although the calendar says it’s still officially winter, spring is in the air across many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. That means that there are a few enormous live sports events coming up soon, most notably the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. Games will be split between CBS and the Turner Networks TNT, TBS, and truTV in 2023, so to watch them all, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries each channel.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

That’s where DIRECTV STREAM comes in. This live TV service carries all of the channels you’ll need to watch the March Madness tournament this year, and is now offering new subscribers a special discount: $10 off their subscription price for each of their first three months ($30 total)! That means that for as low as $64.99 per month, you’ll get access to every March Madness game, and so much more!

How to Save $30 Off Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Start Free Trial” and choose the plan that’s right for you.

Enter your information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s all you’ll have to do to start your five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM. At the end of that window, you’ll be charged for your first month’s subscription, and your $10 off per month for three months deal will be locked and loaded!

DIRECTV STREAM is a sports lover’s dream. If you subscribe to the Choice plan, not only will you be able to watch every March Madness game of 2023 with your subscription, but you’ll get MLB Network and the collection of regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports at no extra cost! With MLB’s opening day set for March 30, plus the NBA and NHL playoffs coming up, sports fans should browse through all of DIRECTV STREAM’s subscription options carefully to make sure they find the package that suits their needs.

Once you subscribe to DIRECTV STREAM, you’ll find the service is constantly finding ways to offer you more content for free. Just this week the service made its Movies Extra add-on pack free for three months free to all users. That means that if you sign up to DIRECTV STREAM now you’ll save $10 per month for three months, and get an additional $15 value thanks to the free Movies Extra Pack.