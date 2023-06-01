DEAL ALERT: Save $30 on PokerGO Annual Subscription Ahead of 2023 World Series of Poker

For poker players and fans alike, this is the most wonderful time of the year as the 2023 World Series of Poker is now underway at the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. For unprecedented coverage, PokerGO is the only option, as the streaming service will be broadcasting over 30 events during the series, including 47 consecutive days, starting on Thursday, June 1. To celebrate, PokerGO is offering a $30 discount on its annual plan, so that fans will not only be able to watch all of the WSOP, but the Poker Masters, “High Stakes Poker,” the PokerGO Cup, and much more.

How to Get $30 Off PokerGO Annual Subscription

Click here to activate offer.

Select “Annual Plan.”

Complete signup by filling in personal and payment information.

Click the “Promo Code” button beneath the “Billing Postal Code” field.

Enter “DREAMWSOP” and click “Validate.”

Click “Subscribe $69.99.”

PokerGO will be the home for complete coverage of the 2023 World Series of Poker, including extensive coverage of the WSOP Main Event, starting with Day 1A on Monday, July 3 until a champion is crowned two weeks later on Monday, July 17. In addition, PokerGO is scheduled to broadcast the final tables of the $250,000 High Roller event, the prestigious $50,000 Poker Players Championship, the WSOP Tournament of Champions, the $10K Pot-Limit Omaha Championship, the $10K Seven Card Stud Championship, and many more.

You can sign up for one month of PokerGO for $14.99 or for three months for $29.99. However, the normal annual price of $99.99 is a 40% savings over the monthly plan and roughly 60% off with the discount code.

In addition to the deal, all PokerGO subscribers on annual plans will be eligible to win a seat in the 2023 PokerGO Tour Championship $1,000,000 freeroll. The event comes with a $500,000 first prize. PokerGO will select winners on Tuesday, June 6 and Monday, July 17. For more information on the PokerGO Annual Subscriber Dream Seat Giveaway promotion visit pgt.com/dream-seat.