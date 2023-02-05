 Skip to Content
Amazon Fire TV

DEAL ALERT: Save 31% on Amazon Fire TVs, 40% on Fire TV Streaming Devices Now

David Satin

Super Bowl LVII is just around the corner, and Valentine’s Day is just a couple of days later! If you’re still searching for a gift for your loved one, or if you need a new TV or streaming device to watch the big game, Amazon has you more than covered.

Starting Sunday, Feb. 5 and for a limited time only, you can save up to 40% off select Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, including models that will allow you to watch the Super Bowl in ultra-high-definition 4K. FOX is broadcasting the big game in 4K for free this year, so don’t miss out!

Need to upgrade even further? Amazon is also offering special discounts on nine distinct Fire TV models, with sizes to fit all living rooms and budgets. Each of these Fire TVs is on sale for at least 20% off, and every single one offers the ability to stream in 4K.

Check out the deals below, and snag the perfect new accessory or TV for your entertainment needs:

Fire TV Streaming Devices On Sale Now

Fire TV Models On Sale Now

