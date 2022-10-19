 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Save $40 Off First Month Subscription to YouTube TV

David Satin

Halloween usually isn’t known as a big season for deals — at least not when compared to the holiday shopping season that starts a month later — but YouTube TV is trying to change that perception. The live TV streaming service is offering a big deal to celebrate the Spooky Season: $40 off one month’s subscription to either the Base or Spanish plan with promo code SPOOKY.

How to Save $40 (61%) Off a Month of YouTube TV

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • Proceed with your sign-up information.
  • When prompted on the plan selection screen, enter promo code SPOOKY.
  • Complete the sign-up process.

That’s it! Complete those steps and you’ll be ready to start streaming your favorite channels with YouTube TV. You can even watch in ultra high definition 4K on select channels with the 4K Plus add-on. The 4K package costs $19.99 per month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

Do You Need RSNs or a Cheaper Option?

If you’re looking for an option to stream Regional Sports Networks, you can also get $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of DIRECTV STREAM, after a 5-Day Free Trial. If you’re looking for a cheaper option, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV, meaning you can start for just $17.50.

What Does YouTube TV Offer?

YouTube TV offers more than 60 channels at the regular subscription price of $64.99 per month. The plan includes local network, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. It recently added NFL Network and the new Sports Plus add-on which includes channels like NFL RedZone for $11 per month.

For a limited time, you can use promo code SPOOKY and pay only $24.99 for a month of YouTube TV after a five-day free trial.

YouTube TV also shared a list of Halloween movies and shows offered on its channels that you can watch when taking advantage of the deal. Check below for those movies and shows, as well as a full list of top cable channels offered by YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
A&E - -
AMC -
BET ^ $6
Bravo - -
Cartoon Network - -
CNN - -
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 -
E! - -
ESPN - -
Food Network
Fox News - -
Freeform - -
FX - -
FXX - - ^ $6
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History - -
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime - -
MSNBC - -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy - -
TBS - -
TLC -
TNT - -
Travel Channel ≥ $89.99
truTV - - ^ $6
USA Network - -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv - ^ $6 ^ $6
tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $64.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $19.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

$64.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
