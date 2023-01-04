DEAL ALERT: Save 42% on Curiosity Stream Lifetime Subscription; Normally $250, Now $149.99 for Limited Time

Have you been looking to add more educational content to your streaming library? If so, Curiosity Stream has the perfect deal for you.

The documentary-focused streaming service is currently offering a special deal: $100 off of a lifetime subscription! That’s a $250 value, but right now you can sign up for only $149.99, a 42% savings. That will give you lifetime access to the thousands of documentaries currently available on Curiosity Stream, without having to worry about monthly withdrawals from your account to pay for your subscription!

Curiosity Stream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb announced in May of 2022 that a price increase was in the planning stages for the service, so users should hop on this deal now and lock in their subscription forever!

How to Save 42% on a Lifetime Subscription to Curiosity Stream

Click here to activate the deal .

. Click “Add to cart” and check out.

Enter your payment information and complete the sign-up process.

That’s it! You’ll be ready to start enjoying your lifetime subscription to Curiosity Stream!

Curiosity Stream is a subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service that offers 1,800+ documentaries and series on science, space, technology, nature, history, health, and more. The service includes both original and acquired content including those featuring Stephen Hawking, David Attenborough, Richard Dawkins, Michio Kaku, and many others.

The lifetime subscription deal currently being offered by Curiosity Stream is for its HD streaming tier. The plan offers ad-free streaming, but does not include the ability to download titles to watch them offline. A subscription to the service normally costs $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year.

Curiosity Stream also offers a 4K streaming premium plan for $9.99 per month or $69.99 per year, for those with 4K-enabled devices.