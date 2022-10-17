DEAL ALERT: Save 42% on Two Months of Acorn TV with Prime Video Channels

If your TV routine could use a British Invasion this week, Prime Video channels has the deal for you. From now until Friday, Oct. 21, Amazon is offering two months of Acorn TV for just $4 per month, a savings of over 42% compared to the regular price of $6.99 monthly.

The deal is only available to Prime Video customers and is not currently being offered with a standalone subscription to Acorn TV.

How to Get 42% Off of 2 Months of Acorn TV

Make sure you are signed into your Prime Video account.

Click here to activate the deal.

Click “Get Started.”

Follow the signup instructions.

Click “Confirm” and start watching!

That’s all you need to do to get two months of Acorn TV at a 42% savings. After the two-month period, the cost of your Acorn TV subscription will revert back to the regular price of $6.99 per month. This is a limited-time offer and only runs through Friday, Oct. 21, so sign up today if you want to watch the best in British TV and save!

Acorn TV is an excellent choice for viewing television programming (and the occasional film) produced outside the United States, primarily content from the United Kingdom. The service also creates original content and has a library of hundreds of TV shows.

Of particular note are their award-winning mysteries and dramas. This year, the British streamer has released several Acorn TV Originals including “My Life is Murder,” “Signora Volpe,” and “Harry Wild,” as well as exclusive new seasons of fan favorites like “Murdoch Mysteries,” ”Brokenwood Mysteries,” and “Doc Martin.”

This is the perfect way for customers who may have left Acorn after its price increase earlier this year to come back to the service and see what they’ve missed. Easy on the wallet, a monthly subscription allows for simultaneous streams from up to four devices, all commercial-free. While Acorn TV is largely safe for all ages, there is no content geared specifically for children.