DEAL ALERT: Save 50% on Select VIZIO TVs, Sound Bars at GameStop

Not only can VIZIO users save on Apple TV+, discovery+, and fuboTV streaming subscriptions, they can also save on VIZIO Smart TVs and other home theater devices thanks to GameStop’s new promotion.

GameStop is offering an impressive selection of deals today which gets you 50% off on products such as VIZIO 4K TVs, soundbars, and more. Check out the entire list of entertainment devices below.

Save 50% on VIZIO Smart TVs

VIZIO V-Series 43-in Class 4K HDR Smart TV

VIZIO 40-in D-Series Class Full HD Smart TV

VIZIO 50-In Class M-Series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV

VIZIO 24-In D-Series Full HD Smart Chromecast TV

VIZIO 24-in Class D-Series Full HD Smart Chromecast TV

Save 50% on Sound Bars

VIZIO Elevate 5.1.4 Home Theater Sound Bar

VIZIO 2.0 Home Theater Bluetooth Sound Bar

VIZIO V-Series All-In-One Home Theater 2.0 Sound Bar

VIZIO V-Series Home Theater 2.1 Sound Bar

VIZIO V-Series Compact 2.0 Sound Bar

VIZIO Home Theater 2.1 Sound Bar with Bluetooth