DEAL ALERT: Save Nearly 70% Off Your First Month of YouTube TV

YouTube TV is one of the best live TV streaming services available. The service offers 60 channels, including 32 of the top 35 cable channels and 19 of the top 27 sports channels, making it an excellent balance of entertainment and sports.

Just in time for the holidays, YouTube TV is offering a special gift to users who might still be on the fence: $45 off the first month of a subscription for new customers. That means the first month of your YouTube TV subscription will cost $20, savings of nearly 70% off. The deal is available now through Dec. 17, so you’ll have to act fast!

How to Save Nearly 70% Off One Month of YouTube TV

Click here to activate the deal.

Click the blue “Try it Free” button and enter your sign-up information.

When prompted, enter the promo code HOLIDAY .

. Complete the signup process.

That will begin your two-week free trial period, after which you’ll be charged just $20 for your first month’s subscription to YouTube TV! You’ll be able to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer matches, live news, dozens of entertainment channels, and more.

What Features Does YouTube TV Offer?

Besides a robust channel lineup that is only missing A&E, History, and Lifetime, YouTube TV offers both ease of use and plenty of extras. Ever since 2020, customers can purchase the Sports Plus add-on which includes channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month. Sports junkies in certain markets can also access their regional sports networks (RSNs). Those markets include NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, and SportsNet NY.

Users can also purchase a 4K upgrade for an extra $19.99 per month, which will allow them to stream in ultra high-definition on supported devices. YouTube TV also recently introduced a function by which users could purchase add-ons, like a subscription to Shudder without a base plan.

YouTube TV also offers unlimited DVR storage, allowing you to keep shows for up to 9 months. You cannot record individual episodes, only entire series, sports teams, or major events. YouTube TV is the only service that offers offline downloads of content on your DVR, if customers purchase the 4K add-on.

This service allows for three simultaneous streams (among smartphones, tablets, and computers). You can add their 4K Plus add-on ($19.99 a month) to stream on Unlimited Devices on your home network.