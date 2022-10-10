 Skip to Content
Roku

DEAL ALERT: Save up to 40% on Select Roku Devices with Amazon Prime Early Access

David Satin

If you’ve been pondering whether or not to grab a Roku streaming device, you may not want to wait much longer. Certain Roku devices are already up to 40% off ahead of Amazon’s Early Access taking place Oct. 11 and 12.

The deals have already started, so scroll down and start browsing for the device that is perfect for you. The Early Access sale is an event to kickstart the holiday shopping window, with prices even lower than previous Black Friday offerings. There may never be a better opportunity to nab a Roku device this cheaply, so check out the deals below.

Which Roku Devices Are On Sale?

About Roku Streaming Devices

  • Roku devices work with most TVs available, and each comes with a remote powered by voice search.
  • Many devices, such as the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and the Roku Express 4K Plus allow you to stream in crystal clear 4K high definition.
  • Roku offers a number of devices for different budgets, from the Roku Express which at $19.99 is perfect for streaming customers looking to save, to the powerful Roku Streambar at $79.99, which combines a soundbar and Roku streaming player in one.

How to Become an Amazon Prime Member for Free

Some of the deals are exclusively for Prime members. If you don’t already have an Amazon Prime account, or you haven’t been a member in over 12 months, you can get a free 30-day trial.

All you have to do is create an account (or access your old one), sign up using your preferred payment method, and enjoy your 30-day free trial. During this trial, you’ll also have access to Prime Video. After the trial period, you can keep your Prime membership for just $14.99 per month.

Roku

Roku is a streaming device that can be used to watch Live TV Streaming Services and On Demand Streaming Services.

