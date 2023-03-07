DEAL ALERT: Save Up To 40% On These Fire TV Devices Today

If you are looking for a good deal and don’t want to wait for another shopping holiday, Amazon has a handful of Fire TV devices on sale right now. The online giant has discounts on a number of its Fire sticks, from the regular to the 4K to the 4K Max versions as well as a new Fire TV Cube. These deals tend to move quickly, so you may not see it if you wait too long.

How to Get Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa for $26.99 (33% Off)

Of all the Fire stick devices, this is the cheapest of them all right now. It doesn’t have 4K streaming options, nor does it allow for picture-in-picture viewing. But if all you need some is a new streaming device for your TV that is in high-def, this is a great deal at $13 off.

How to Get the Deal:

Click here to activate the offer.

Add the item to your cart.

Complete Checkout.

How to Get Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $29.99 (40% Off)

If you are looking to simply upgrade to a 4K version of your Amazon Fire TV Stick, this one is for you. For only $3 more than the non-4k version and $20 off the original price, you also get Dolby Vision and Live Picture-in-Picture options with this version.

How to Get Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99 (36% Off)

The last time the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max was this cheap was Presidents Day, but only select Prime Members could take advantage of the discount. Now this deal is open to everyone and you can get it for just $34.99, which is $20 off the normal normally $55 total on the most powerful Fire TV Stick. It includes Wi-Fi 6 support and is 40% more powerful than the Fire Stick 4K.

How to Get Amazon Fire TV Cube for $124.99 (11% Off)

Rarely does the Fire TV Cube go on sale, so this is the time to jump on it. A massive upgrade from the 4k Max, this option gives you hands-free voice control, has twice the storage, has a super fast processor, and has built-in HDMI inputs to make it your hub for all your entertainment.

