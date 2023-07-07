DEAL ALERT: Save Up to 75% on Amazon Fire TV Devices, Smart TVs Now Ahead of 2023 Prime Days
Christmas in July is a favorite programming event for lovers of Hallmark and Great American Family original movies. But fans of online shopping are about to celebrate a different kind of Christmas in July: Amazon’s Prime Days, which feature big discounts on thousands of items around the site. Like all the best Prime Day deals, these offers are reserved for Amazon Prime customers, but if you are a member, you can save a ton of money over the next few days. While Prime Days don’t technically start until Tuesday, July 11, Amazon has released a handful of early deals that you can take advantage of now.
This weekend, Amazon is unveiling some great deals on its line of Fire TV devices, including streaming players and smart TVs. Users can save up to 75% off select items, so if you’ve been waiting to purchase a new streaming stick or upgrade your screen to 4K screen resolution, now is your chance!
What Amazon Fire TV Streaming Players Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day?
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $22.99, normally $49.99 (54% off)
Access all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Max and more, and watch 4K-enabled content any time.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99, normally $54.99 (55% off)
All the features of the normal 4K Fire TV stick, plus support for Wi-Fi 6, and up to 40% more power!
Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99, normally $139.99 (21% off)
Amazon’s most powerful streaming device ever, with an octo-core processor, Wi-Fi 6E support, and 4K streaming ability.
What Amazon Fire-branded Smart TVs Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day?
Amazon Fire TV 32” 2-Series 720p HD smart TV for $129.99, normally $199.99 (35% off).
Amazon Fire TV 43” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV for $99.99, normally $399.99 (75% off).
Amazon Fire TV 50” 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV for $289.99, normally $449.99 (36% off).
Amazon Fire TV 65” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa for $559.99, normally $759.99 (26% off).
Amazon Fire TV 75” Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision, hands-free with Alexa for $719.99, normally $1,049.99 (31% off).
What Other Pre-Prime Day Deals Are Available?
Prime members can also get screaming deals on premium streaming services like Paramount+, STARZ, Cinemax, and many others, some for as little as $0.99 per month. Check here to see all the premium streaming services on sale ahead of Prime Day now.
How to Find These Deals on Fire TV Menu
If you find yourself away from your phone or computer this weekend, but you’ve got a hankering to shop Prime Day deals, you can also find them offered on your Fire TV device menu! Simply click “Learn More” on the rotating Prime Day deals tile at the top of the screen, or say “Alexa, go to Prime Day hub” into your voice remote.
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 10,000+ movies, TV shows, and Prime Originals like “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Boys,” and more. Subscribers can also add third-party services like Showtime, and Starz with Amazon Prime Video Channels. Prime Video also offers exclusive live access to NFL Thursday Night Football.
The Prime Video interface shows content included with your subscription alongside the ad-supported Freevee library and some shows and movies you need to purchase, so be sure to double-check your selection before you watch.
Prime Video is included with Amazon Prime for $12.99 per month ($119 per year), or can be purchased on its own for $8.99 per month.