DEAL ALERT: Save Up to 75% on Amazon Fire TV Devices, Smart TVs Now Ahead of 2023 Prime Days

Christmas in July is a favorite programming event for lovers of Hallmark and Great American Family original movies. But fans of online shopping are about to celebrate a different kind of Christmas in July: Amazon’s Prime Days, which feature big discounts on thousands of items around the site. Like all the best Prime Day deals, these offers are reserved for Amazon Prime customers, but if you are a member, you can save a ton of money over the next few days. While Prime Days don’t technically start until Tuesday, July 11, Amazon has released a handful of early deals that you can take advantage of now.

This weekend, Amazon is unveiling some great deals on its line of Fire TV devices, including streaming players and smart TVs. Users can save up to 75% off select items, so if you’ve been waiting to purchase a new streaming stick or upgrade your screen to 4K screen resolution, now is your chance!

What Amazon Fire TV Streaming Players Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day?

What Amazon Fire-branded Smart TVs Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day?

What Other Pre-Prime Day Deals Are Available?

Prime members can also get screaming deals on premium streaming services like Paramount+, STARZ, Cinemax, and many others, some for as little as $0.99 per month. Check here to see all the premium streaming services on sale ahead of Prime Day now.

How to Find These Deals on Fire TV Menu

If you find yourself away from your phone or computer this weekend, but you’ve got a hankering to shop Prime Day deals, you can also find them offered on your Fire TV device menu! Simply click “Learn More” on the rotating Prime Day deals tile at the top of the screen, or say “Alexa, go to Prime Day hub” into your voice remote.