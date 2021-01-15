DEAL ALERT: Select AMEX Cardholders Can Get 3 Months of Free Peacock Premium

If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free

Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer

If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account

You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months

That means you can either get three months of Peacock Premium for free – or $4.99 off their ad-free Premium Plus plan. The deal comes just after Peacock added all nine seasons of “The Office” to the service on January 1st.

Terms & Conditions