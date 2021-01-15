DEAL ALERT: Select AMEX Cardholders Can Get 3 Months of Free Peacock Premium
If you’re a new or existing Peacock subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $4.99 back the next three months ($15 total), when they spend $4.99 or more at Peacock. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.
How to Get 3 Months of Peacock Premium For Free
- Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer
- If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for Peacock
- Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your Peacock account
- You’ll receive $4.99 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months
That means you can either get three months of Peacock Premium for free – or $4.99 off their ad-free Premium Plus plan. The deal comes just after Peacock added all nine seasons of “The Office” to the service on January 1st.
Terms & Conditions
In order to qualify, you must subscribe to Peacock online at peacocktv.com and pay Peacock directly with your eligible Card. If you do not already have a Peacock account, in order for your transaction to be eligible, you must visit peacocktv.com and create a Peacock account, select the “Peacock Premium” plan and enter your eligible American Express Card payment information. Excludes subscriptions bundled with cable services and bundles and promotional offers through third parties.
You may receive the one-time statement credit, up to 3 times (for up to 3 months of monthly minimum spend total) during the offer period. Your ability to redeem will reset on the first day of each calendar month and end on the last day of the same calendar month until 3/31/2021. Limit of 1 statement credit per Card Member per monthly spend and 3 statement credits per Card Member per offer period (total of $14.97). An “eligible transaction” means one or more US purchases made in a calendar month with your enrolled Card on or before 3/31/2021 totaling at least $4.99 each.