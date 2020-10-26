DEAL ALERT: AMEX Cardholders Can Get 45% OFF HBO Max For 3 Months

If you’re a new or existing HBO Max subscriber, you will want to log-in to AMEX account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal. Select American Express cardholders are eligible to $7 back the next three months ($21 total), when they spend $14.99 or more at HBO Max. The deal is targeted, so you will have to see if you’re eligible.

Unfortunately, if you are already getting a discounted $11.99 a month subscription, you won’t be eligible. The terms state that you need to spend at least $14.99 a single purchase. If you do though, you can get 3 statements credits over three separate months. The promotion lasts until February 26, 2021

It won’t work if you are paying for the service through a third-party like Hulu or YouTube TV. You must subscribe directly through HBO Max.

If you are an Amex Platinum or Amex Green cardholder, you can stack it with their up to $20 in statement credits for streaming services through December 2021.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to log-in to Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer

If you’re a new subscriber, click here to sign-up for HBO Max

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your HBO Max account

You’ll receive $7 credit on your Amex statement for the next 3 months

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid for subscriptions to HBO Max via www.hbomax.com only. If your subscription is bundled with another product or service or billed by a third party (such as a digital platform, a cable, telecommunications or internet provider), your purchase may not be eligible. Offer is non-transferable. Limit of 3 statement credits (total of $21 back) per Card Member. Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after 2/26/2021, provided that American Express receives information from the merchant about your qualifying purchase.