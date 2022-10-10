DEAL ALERT: Select Amex Cardholders Can Get Entire Year of HBO Max Ad-Free for Just $54.99 (65% Off)

If you’re a new or returning HBO Max subscriber, you will want to log into your American Express account to take advantage of American Express Member Week. Starting Oct. 10, select Amex cardholders are eligible for $50 back on HBO Max when they spend over $99 by Oct. 14, 2022.

The best part is that the deal can be stacked with HBO Max other promotions, where you can get HBO Max Ad-Free for just $104.99 (40% off the regular price). So, when you stack the two offers, you can get an entire year of HBO Max for just $54.99, which is just $4.58 per month when you pre-pay for the entire year. That’s almost 65% off the normal price of $149.99.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to log into your American Express account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer.

Click Here to sign-up or upgrade to HBO Max.

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your HBO Max account.

You’ll receive a $50 credit on your Amex statement when you purchase an annual plan.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

The deal does not apply if you are paying for the service through a third party like Hulu, so you must subscribe directly via HBO Max to get the $50 statement credit.

What Can I Watch With an HBO Max Subscription?

HBO Max offers a deep content library, with hit series including the Game of Thrones prequel, “House of The Dragon, “Westward,” “White Lotus”, “Euphoria,” “Succession”, “And Just Like That…”, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “Insecure”, Love Life”, “Gossip Girl”, “How to With John Wilson” and many more.

HBO Max also features a rich array of more than 2,000 feature films within the first year, including such classics as “Casablanca,” “The Wizard of Oz” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, every DC film from the last decade, and the revered films from Japan’s legendary Studio Ghibli animation house.