DEAL ALERT: Select Amex Cardholders Can Get Entire Year of HBO Max Ad-Free for Just $79.99 (55% Off)

If you’re a new or existing HBO Max subscriber, you will want to log into your American Express account to see if you’re eligible for an amazing deal. Select Amex cardholders are eligible to $25 back on HBO Max when they spend over $99 by Sept. 15, 2022.

Also, HBO Max is currently running a promotion, where you can get HBO Max Ad-Free for just $104.99. So, when you stack the two offers, you can get an entire year of HBO Max for just $79.99, which is just $6.66 per month when you pre-pay for the entire year.

It won’t work if you are paying for the service through a third party like Hulu or YouTube TV, so you must subscribe directly through HBO Max.

How to Get The Deal

Click here to log into your Amex account to see if you’re eligible and add the offer.

Click Here to sign-up or upgrade to HBO Max.

Make sure your Amex is added as the payment method on your HBO Max account.

You’ll receive $25 credit on your Amex statement when you purchase an annual plan.

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Through October 30, Get 40% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max Starting at JUST $5.83/mo. Pre-Paid Annually.

While HBO Max also has a discount on their ad-supported tier, which is just $69.99 for a year, it isn’t enough to reach the minimum threshold for the discount on the Amex Offer. But, at just $10 more, the ad-free deal is a no-brainer.

If you aren’t an Amex customer, you can still take advantage of the 40% off HBO Max offer until Oct. 30, 2022. You can get HBO Max with ads for just $5.83 per month when pre-paid annually, which normally runs $9.99) or HBO Max Ad-Free for $8.75 per month — which normally costs $14.99 monthly — when you pay for the entire year in advance.

Terms & Conditions

Offer valid online at hbomax.com for annual subscription purchases. Purchases may not qualify if not billed directly by the merchant. For example, if you purchased your subscription through a third party device/digital platform, you may get billed by the party you signed up with, and not directly by the merchant. Please note, that unless you notify HBO Max that you want to pause, cancel, or that you do not want to auto renew, your subscription will automatically renew for another subscription period (subject to applicable law) of equal length (annually). This means that HBO Max will collect the then-applicable subscription fee and any applicable taxes by charging a credit card HBO Max has on record for you without notifying you, unless notification is required by applicable law. Offer is non-transferable. Limit of 1 statement credit per Card Member. Statement credit will appear on your billing statement within 90 days after 9/15/2022, provided that American Express receives information from the merchant about your qualifying purchase.