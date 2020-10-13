DEAL ALERT: Select Prime Members Can Get Amazon Fire Stick 4K For Just $5
Amazon has added an insane deal for select Prime Members. For Prime Day 2020, you may be eligible to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for just $4.99.
How to Get Fire TV Stick 4K For $5
- Click here to activate the offer
- Add the Item to Cart
- Apply Code: 4KFIRETV in your cart
- If you’re eligible, you can get the device for just $5 (otherwise its $29.99)
The Amazon Fire Stick 4K can stream in 4K, up to 60 fps, now comes with the Alexa Voice Remote, which can control power and volume on your television.
Amazon Fire Stick 4K
- The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.
- Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.
- Launch and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.
- Enjoy brilliant picture with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+.
- Choose from 500,000 movies and TV episodes.
- More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.
- Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.
- Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player.
- Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.