DEAL ALERT: Select YouTube TV Customers Can Save 40% Off STARZ Add-On For Three Months

YouTube TV customers who are looking for a little bonus entertainment are getting excellent news this week! The live TV streaming service is offering select users the chance to snag a subscription to STARZ for just $4.99 per month for three months.

That’s a savings of 40%, and the offer runs through Feb. 28. That means select YouTube TV users can pay just $5 per month for STARZ until the end of May, after which the subscription will revert to the normal $8.99 per month price.

How to Get Three Months of STARZ for 40% Off

Click here to activate the deal .

. Sign into your account, and find the Search bar in the top right corner of the screen.

Search for “STARZ,” and click the channel when it appears in the search results.

Click on any one of the programming tiles that appear, and complete the signup process.

That’s it! You’ll have access to the full complement of STARZ shows and movies. Top content on STARZ currently includes the new season of “BMF,” an upcoming revival of “Party Down,” and hit movies like “Jumanji: The Next Level.”

If you’re an NFL fan, this is an excellent time to sign up and familiarize yourself with the YouTube TV interface. YouTube TV will serve as host to NFL Sunday Ticket in the 2023 season and will offer current subscribers a discount on the package when the season begins. To tide yourself over until then, you can get a subscription to STARZ for 40% off for three months.

STARZ is making impressive moves to expand its reach in 2023. In addition to the offering from YouTube TV, STARZ will offer its first-ever bundle with MGM+ on Prime Video in the next few weeks. STARZ is also now available on +play, the subscription aggregation service from Verizon that is currently in its beta-testing stage.