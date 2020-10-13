DEAL ALERT: The Best Prime Day 2020 Streaming Service Deals - Showtime, STARZ, & Epix For $0.99

Amazon Prime Day is finally here and their are some insane deals on Prime Video Channels. In fact, you can sign-up to Showtime, STARZ, and Epix for just $0.99 a month for two months.

In addition to that, you can also get 85% off subscriptions like Noggin, Sundance Now, PBS Masterpiece the first two months (a full list is below). The deals expire on October 14th.

The Best 2020 Prime Day Streaming Service Deals

On Prime Day, Amazon also has some great deals on streaming devices, discounting the Fire TV Cube to $69.99 (normally $119.99), Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner to $129.99 (normally $299.99) and Fire TV Recast 4-Tuner to $179.99 ($279.99).