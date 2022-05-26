DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Offering Free Preview of FX Movie Channel During Memorial Day Movie Fest

From Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2, Sling TV is opening up the FX Movie Channel to its customers for a special Memorial Day free preview. The special offer is available to both Sling Blue and Orange subscribers at no extra cost.

FXM provides its subscribers with a host of blockbuster content, both live and on-demand. Customers will be able to access a vast library of films including “Deadpool,” “A Quiet Place,” “Mamma Mia,” and much more. Sling TV’s promotional offer comes just in time for FXM’s Memorial Day Movie Fest, the perfect time for subscribers to make FXM part of their favorite channel lineup.

Sling TV customers can bring FXM to their current or new plan for only $6 per month by adding the Hollywood Extra package which includes an additional 10 channels.

Until June 1, new and returning customers can also get up to half off their first month of Sling Blue or Orange.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.