DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Offering Free Preview of Showtime Just in Time for New December Releases
Through December 6, Sling TV will be offering a free preview of Showtime. The channels will be available to both Sling Orange and Blue customers at no extra cost.
Showtime offers hit series such as “Billions,” “Homeland,” and “Shameless.” Plus, viewers who missed the “Dexter New Blood” Series Premiere on November 7 can now watch on Sling TV.
Viewers can also anticipate new releases coming this month such as the “Wakefield” season finale premiering today as well as the documentary “You’re Watching Video Music Box” directed by Emmy and Grammy award-winning rapper Nas.
New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Blue or Orange for just $10 (normally $35).
In case you missed their Black Friday Deal, there is still time to get a free Chromecast with Google TV when you subscribe to one month of service.
Sling Orange
Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.
You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.
Sling TV
Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $35/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $35/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.
If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $15 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.
Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.