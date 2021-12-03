DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Offering Free Preview of Showtime Just in Time for New December Releases

Through December 6, Sling TV will be offering a free preview of Showtime. The channels will be available to both Sling Orange and Blue customers at no extra cost.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

Showtime offers hit series such as “Billions,” “Homeland,” and “Shameless.” Plus, viewers who missed the “Dexter New Blood” Series Premiere on November 7 can now watch on Sling TV.

Viewers can also anticipate new releases coming this month such as the “Wakefield” season finale premiering today as well as the documentary “You’re Watching Video Music Box” directed by Emmy and Grammy award-winning rapper Nas.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Blue or Orange for just $10 (normally $35).

In case you missed their Black Friday Deal, there is still time to get a free Chromecast with Google TV when you subscribe to one month of service.

Get The Deal $35+ / month sling.com Get a Chromecast with Google TV For Free

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.