DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Offers $10 Off Per Month for Four Months with Ultimate Basketball Deal

Jessica Lerner

March Madness is here, and while we’re busy cheering on our favorite college basketball team and filling out our brackets, Sling TV has a pretty great offer to celebrate the big tournament.

With the “Ultimate Basketball” offer, new customers to the live TV streaming service can double their savings with $10 off per month for four months. The service normally costs $40 per month, but has been running a 50% off deal for the first month; that is a savings of $20. However, from March through July, Ultimate Basketball offers customers buzzer-to-buzzer coverage of more than 200 basketball games, including the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tournaments and the NBA Playoffs while saving $40.

How to Get Sling TV’s Ultimate Basketball Deal for $10 Off Per Month for Three Months

Perfectly timed for the basketball postseason, Sling TV has added new features and functionalities for March Madness including Sling Sports Score, a new tool that lets users browse all of the scores to games while still watching TV. The live-streaming service also added a new Side View feature that allows fans to watch games on their computers in a small screen while they get work done.

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel.

Sling TV is a live TV streaming service with 2 distinct plans. The $40/month “Sling Orange” plan offers about 30 channels, including Disney Channel and ESPN. The $40/month “Sling Blue” plan offers about 40 channels, including Fox and NBC local channels.

Sling Blue users in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia, and San Francisco pay a $5 surcharge because they have access to their local ABC affiliate.

If you subscribe to both plans, you’ll receive a $25 discount. Sling also offers various “Extra” packs that you can add to your subscription.

Sling is great for the budget-conscious cord cutter who just wants to watch live TV, but doesn’t need the most comprehensive channel selection.

