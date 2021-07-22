 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get Free Access to Olympic Channel and NBC Universo for a Limited Time

Jason Gurwin

Just in time for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Sling TV is giving Sling Blue customers access to Olympic Channel and NBC Universo at no additional charge.

That means you can stream those channels, along with NBC (select markets), NBC Sports Network, and USA Network, with their Sling Blue Plan, which is normally $35, for Only $10 For Your First Month.

Olympic Channel normally can be added to Sling Blue ($35) for $11 a month as part of their “Sports Extra” add-on (which also includes NBA TV, NHL Network, MLB Network, and Golf Channel). NBC Universo is part of “Best of Spanish TV” ($6) add-on.

Both channels will be airing Olympic Coverage live. Olympic Channel will be home to Olympic Tennis and Wrestling, while NBC Universo will have 122 hours of Live Olympic Coverage. Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide.

The free preview of the Olympic Channel will run through September 5th, while Universo will run until August 8th.

Sling TV is one of the least expensive ways to stream the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. At just $10 For Your First Month, it is the cheapest of the Live TV Streaming Services. With Sling Blue, you will get NBC (in select markets), NBC Sports Network, and USA Network.

To get Golf Channel, which will air Olympic Golf Coverage, you need their “Sports Extra” pack (+$11). If you want CNBC, which will air skateboarding’s Olympic debut, plus archery, canoe/kayak, rowing, rugby and water polo, you will need their “News Extra” pack ($6).

