DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get Hallmark Free For 1-Week

Jason Gurwin

Starting this Friday, July 9th through July 16th, Sling TV is giving customers access to Hallmark at no additional charge. New and Existing Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers will get a free preview of Hallmark Channel.

On top of that, new subscribers can get your if you sign-up through The Streamable.

Get $10 Back

Hallmark normally can be added to Sling Orange or Blue ($35) for just $6 a month as part of their “Lifestyle Extra” add-on (which also includes Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries). Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide.

The timing couldn’t be better, because Hallmark will be running their annual Christmas in July event. This includes the premiere of the film “Crashing Through the Snow” which will air on July 10th. You can also stream their 2020 Holiday Movie Marathon on July 10th-11th.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Hallmark Channel - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
Hallmark Drama ^ $5 ^ $8 - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries ^ $5 (≥ $69.99) - ^ $6 ^ $6 -
AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.