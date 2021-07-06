DEAL ALERT: Sling TV Subscribers Get Hallmark Free For 1-Week

Starting this Friday, July 9th through July 16th, Sling TV is giving customers access to Hallmark at no additional charge. New and Existing Sling Orange and Sling Blue subscribers will get a free preview of Hallmark Channel.

On top of that, new subscribers can get your first month for just $10, plus a $10 Amazon Gift Card if you sign-up through The Streamable.

Hallmark normally can be added to Sling Orange or Blue ($35) for just $6 a month as part of their “Lifestyle Extra” add-on (which also includes Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries). Subscribers won’t have to do anything to get the free channels, they will simply show up in your guide.

The timing couldn’t be better, because Hallmark will be running their annual Christmas in July event. This includes the premiere of the film “Crashing Through the Snow” which will air on July 10th. You can also stream their 2020 Holiday Movie Marathon on July 10th-11th.