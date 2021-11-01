DEAL ALERT: Sling TV to Offer a Free Preview of Paramount Network Ahead of Yellowstone S4 Premiere

Through November 14th, Sling TV will be offering a free preview of Paramount Network. The channel, which is normally part of their $6 Comedy Extra add-on, will be available to both Sling Orange and Blue customers at no extra cost.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Starting, Friday, November 7th, Paramount Network will have the return of Yellowstone for its fourth season. While past episodes are available on Peacock, the new season is only available on Paramount Network, which requires a Live TV Streaming Service.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Blue or Orange for just $10 (normally $35), plus a free month of Showtime, which you can use to watch the return of Dexter.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get First Month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue for Just $10.

While Paramount Network used to be included on Sling’s Blue Plan, some ViacomCBS (BET, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., and Paramount Network), shifted to their various Extra Add-Ons last year.