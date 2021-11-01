 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Sling TV Paramount Network

DEAL ALERT: Sling TV to Offer a Free Preview of Paramount Network Ahead of Yellowstone S4 Premiere

Jason Gurwin

Through November 14th, Sling TV will be offering a free preview of Paramount Network. The channel, which is normally part of their $6 Comedy Extra add-on, will be available to both Sling Orange and Blue customers at no extra cost.

And the timing couldn’t be better. Starting, Friday, November 7th, Paramount Network will have the return of Yellowstone for its fourth season. While past episodes are available on Peacock, the new season is only available on Paramount Network, which requires a Live TV Streaming Service.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Blue or Orange for just $10 (normally $35), plus a free month of Showtime, which you can use to watch the return of Dexter.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6

While Paramount Network used to be included on Sling’s Blue Plan, some ViacomCBS (BET, Comedy Central, Nick Jr., and Paramount Network), shifted to their various Extra Add-Ons last year.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to stream anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where your favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Terms & Conditions - Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.