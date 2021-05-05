DEAL ALERT: Sling TV to Offer NHL Center Ice For Free for Rest of 2021 NHL Season

After becoming the first Live TV Streaming Service to offer NHL Center Ice as part of their service, you can now check it out for free. From May 5th through May 19th, existing Sling TV can watch every out-of-market game for free with Sling TV. If you’re not yet a subscriber, you can get your first month of Sling TV + their 200 Hour Cloud DVR for just $10.

Get $25 OFF $35+ / month sling.com Get Your First Month of Sling TV for just $10, plus 200 Hour DVR Free

“We’re thrilled to give our customers and hockey fans everywhere NHL Center Ice on SLING TV, which will offer the best NHL experience in the game,” said David Teplinsky, vice president of Programming and Strategy, SLING TV. “With the addition of live, must-see sports programming like NHL Center Ice, we continue to deliver better value and more choice to our customers who want a high quality streaming TV experience across traditional TV and mobile devices.”

The one advantage to purchasing NHL Center Ice through Sling is that you will be able to record games directly to your DVR and the games will be available as part of Sling’s interface. This joins the existing option to sign-up for NHL.TV, which offers the identical selection of games, directly from the NHL App and NHL website.