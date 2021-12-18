 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Stream ESPN with Sling TV + 200 Hour DVR For Just $10 (75% OFF)

Jason Gurwin

If you’re looking for a new home to stream ESPN, ESPN2, SEC Network, ACC Network, Sling TV is the least expensive way to stream the channels while they are dark on YouTube TV.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange, which includes ESPN and Disney Channel for just $10 (normally $35). For a limited time, you will also get a 200 Hour DVR and Showtime included in your first month.

How to Get Sling For $10

As part of their Sling Orange plan, you will get Disney Channel, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 – which simulcasts all NBA and College Football games on ABC. If you add their Sports Extra Pack. (+$11), you will get ACC Network, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, and SEC Network. With their Kids Extra Pack (+$6), you can get Disney Junior and Disney XD.

Sling Orange also includes A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, and Travel Channel.

You can add Sling Blue for just $10 more ($20 total), which will include FX, National Geographic, Fox Sports 1, as well as NBC and FOX in select markets.

Disney-Owned Channels

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Get $25 OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ABC - - - -
ABC News Live - - - - -
ACC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 - -
Disney Channel - - -
Disney Junior - ^ $6 - -
Disney XD - ^ $6 - -
ESPN - - -
ESPN2 - - -
ESPN3 - - - - -
ESPNEWS ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 - -
ESPNU ≥ $84.99 ^ $8 - ^ $11 - -
Freeform - - -
FX - - -
FXM ≥ $94.99 ^ $8 - - ^ $6 -
FXX - - ^ $6 -
Nat Geo Wild ≥ $94.99 ^ $8 - - ^ $6 -
National Geographic - - -
SEC Network ≥ $84.99 - ^ $11 - -

Sling Orange

Sling Orange includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF Get $25 OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
