DEAL ALERT: Stream Fitness Classes For Just $0.99 a Month (95% OFF) From Daily Burn & More

Do you want to get fit for the New Year? Amazon Prime Video Channels is offering select Fitness Streaming Services for just $0.99 for the next three months. You can sign-up for Daily Burn (normally $14.95), FitFusion, (normally $6.99) BeFit (normally $6.99), or Acacia TV (normally $6.99) for just $0.99 a month for the next three months.

How to Get Daily Burn For $0.99

Click here to activate the offer

Click Get Started

Confirm & Complete Sign-Up

Daily Burn offers thousands of at-home workouts including HIIT, Yoga, Barre, Muscle Building, Pilates, Cardio Kickboxing, Flexibility, and Stretching, and more.

BeFit and FitFusion offers similar classes from some of the best trainers in the world including The Biggest Loser’s Jillian Michaels.

Acacia TV offers subscribers instructional videos on yoga, Pilates, dance exercise, tai chi, interval training, strength training, and other fitness topics.

The offer is only available to new subscribers to Daily Burn, FitFusion, BeFit, or Acacia TV via Amazon Prime Video Channels. You are still eligible for the offer if you have previously signed up directly through the services or another provider

You can stream DailyBurn and the other fitness streaming options on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web.