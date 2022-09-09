 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Stream NFL Games Live + NFL RedZone with Sling TV for Just $23 (50% Off)

Jason Gurwin

With the NFL season about to start, you might want to consider this bargain to stream.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange (including ESPN) or Sling Blue (including FOX, NBC, and NFL Network) for (buy-link: sling-tv text: just $17.50. That’s 50% off the normal $35 per month rate.

If you want to add every NFL fans’ favorite channel, NFL RedZone, you can add-on the Sports Extra plan for $5.50 for your first month before it goes back to the normal $11 price, meaning that your first month will be just $23 in total.

If you want even more content, you can add the streamer’s Total TV Deal, which includes seven Extra Packs and Cloud DVR Plus, for just $10.50 for your first month, down from the regular price of $21.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
ESPN -
Fox -
NBC -
NFL Network -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $15

How to Stream NFL RedZone with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone when you add their Sports Extra package for $11. That means for just $23 for your first month, you will be able to watch Scott Hanson whip around to the biggest plays in every game.

How to Stream Monday Night Football with Sling TV

With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $17.50 on your first month, you will be able to watch every Monday Night Football game on Sling TV.

How to Stream NFL on FOX, Sunday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you will get FOX and NBC (in select markets, a full list below), along with NFL Network. That means you will be able to watch local NFL games on FOX, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and Thursday Night Football on NFL Network.

NBC

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, and San Diego markets can receive live content from NBC.

FOX

Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets can receive live from Fox.

What Else Can I Watch with Sling TV

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel.

Sling Orange

Sling Orange also includes channels like ESPN, Disney Channel, and Freeform.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue adds FS1, NBCSN, BET, Bravo, Discovery, E, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, FX, FXX, Syfy, TLC, USA Network, NFL Network, NBC/FOX in select markets, and more.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup

“Orange” “Blue” “Combo”
50% OFF 50% OFF 50% OFF
$35 $35 $50
A&E
AMC
BET ^ $6
Bravo -
Cartoon Network
CNN
Comedy Central
Discovery -
Disney Channel -
Disney Junior ^ $6 - ^ $6
E! -
ESPN -
Food Network
Fox News -
Freeform -
FX -
FXX - ^ $6 ^ $6
Hallmark Channel ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
HGTV
History
Investigation Discovery
Lifetime
MSNBC -
MTV ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Nickelodeon - - -
Paramount Network ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
Syfy -
TBS
TLC -
TNT
Travel Channel
truTV ^ $6
USA Network -
VH1 ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
WE tv ^ $6 ^ $6 ^ $6
