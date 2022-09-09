DEAL ALERT: Stream NFL Games Live + NFL RedZone with Sling TV for Just $23 (50% Off)

With the NFL season about to start, you might want to consider this bargain to stream.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange (including ESPN) or Sling Blue (including FOX, NBC, and NFL Network) for (buy-link: sling-tv text: just $17.50. That’s 50% off the normal $35 per month rate.

If you want to add every NFL fans’ favorite channel, NFL RedZone, you can add-on the Sports Extra plan for $5.50 for your first month before it goes back to the normal $11 price, meaning that your first month will be just $23 in total.

If you want even more content, you can add the streamer’s Total TV Deal, which includes seven Extra Packs and Cloud DVR Plus, for just $10.50 for your first month, down from the regular price of $21.

How to Get 50% OFF Sling TV

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV.

Select Start Watching Now.

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both).

Complete Sign-Up.

How to Stream NFL RedZone with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you can get NFL RedZone when you add their Sports Extra package for $11. That means for just $23 for your first month, you will be able to watch Scott Hanson whip around to the biggest plays in every game.

With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $17.50 on your first month, you will be able to watch every Monday Night Football game on Sling TV.

With Sling Blue, you will get FOX and NBC (in select markets, a full list below), along with NFL Network. That means you will be able to watch local NFL games on FOX, Sunday Night Football on NBC, and Thursday Night Football on NFL Network.

NBC Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose, and San Diego markets can receive live content from NBC. FOX Customers in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Houston, Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne, Tampa/St. Petersburg, Gainesville, Minneapolis/St. Paul, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose markets can receive live from Fox.

What Else Can I Watch with Sling TV

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

