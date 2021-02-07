DEAL ALERT: Stream Super Bowl LV with CBS All Access, Get 50% OFF Paramount Plus For Next Year

One of the easiest ways to stream Super Bowl 55 to your TV on a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or Android TV device is with CBS All Access. While you can get started with a 7-Day Free Trial – you can get an even better deal.

CBS All Access is becoming Paramount+ in March and they’re offer new and returning CBS All Access subscribers 50% OFF the Paramount+ Annual Plan.

How to Stream Super Bowl LV with CBS All Access & Get 50% OFF Paramount+

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Continue”

Select “Limited Commercials” or “Commercial Free”

Create Your CBS Account

If it’s not already added, use code: PARAMOUNTPLUS

Add payment and select “Start CBS All Access”

Get The Deal $29.99 | normally $59.99 cbs.com Get 50% OFF Paramount Plus For a Limited Time

CBS All Access/Paramount+ includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL games, including Super Bowl LV, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer.

With the discount, you will get the “Limited Commercials” plan for just $29.99 annually ($2.49 a month) and the “Commercial Free” Plan for just $49.99 annually ($4.16 a month).

You must subscribe to the annual plan to get the discount, which will renew at the normal rate after a year if you keep your subscription. When you sign-up, you will get access to CBS All Access immediately and will automatically get Paramount+ when it launches on March 4th.

One of the more alluring points of Paramount Plus is the fact that it’s getting additional content. They will be expanding the company’s library to 30,000+ TV episodes and movies, when it relaunches on March 4th.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

ViacomCBS will be adding five new original series to the relaunched Paramount+:

The Offer : scripted limited event series, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.”

: scripted limited event series, based on Oscar-winning producer Al Ruddy’s extraordinary, never-revealed experiences of making “The Godfather.” Lioness : Based on a real-life CIA program, follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within.

: Based on a real-life CIA program, follows a young Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist to bring the organization down from within. MTV’s Behind The Music - The Top 40 : Unlocks MTV’s vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes.

: Unlocks MTV’s vault from the past 40 years for a unique and intimate look at the 40 biggest artists of all time, through their voices and their eyes. The Real Criminal Minds : True crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series.

: True crime docuseries based on the hit CBS Television series. The Game: Revival of the beloved BET series.

They will join the previously announced Spongebob spin-off “Kamp Koral” series, along with the being the SVOD home of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run.”

Last year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.