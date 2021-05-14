DEAL ALERT: Stream the NHL & NBA Playoffs with Sling TV For Just $10 (75% OFF)

With the NBA and NHL playoffs about to start, you might want to consider this bargain to stream.

New and Returning Customers can get their first month of Sling Orange (ESPN & TNT) or Sling Blue (NBCSN, USA, & TNT) for just $10 (normally $35), plus a free month of 200 Hour DVR (normally $5 a month).

If you want to bundle the two, so you can watch both the NHL and NBA playoffs, you can get Sling Orange + Blue for just $25 (normally $50).

Since neither the NBA or NHL have local blackouts during the playoffs, that means you will be able to watch every game that is nationally televised on channels like ESPN, TNT, and NBCSN.

How to Get Sling For $10

Click Here to sign-up for Sling TV

Select Start Watching Now

Select Your Package (Sling Orange, Blue, or Both)

Complete Sign-Up

Get The Deal $10 / month | normally $40 sling.com Get your first month of Sling Orange or Blue for only $10, or get them BOTH for only $25 / mo.

How to Stream NBA Playoffs with Sling TV

With Sling Orange, you will get ESPN, TNT, and ESPN3 (which simulcast ABC games). That means for just $10 on your first month, you will be able to watch every NBA playoff game on Sling TV.

How to Stream NHL Playoffs with Sling TV

With Sling Blue, you will get NBCSN, USA Network, and NBC (in select markets) for just $10. For games on CNBC (only 6) and NHL Network (only 1) , you can add the News Extra ($6) and Sports Extra ($11) respectively.

If you are an NBA fan, you will also get TNT as part of Sling Blue, which means you can catch NBA playoff action.

With either, if you don’t think you can watch the game live, you can always record it to your 200 Hour DVR, which comes for free for your first month.

What Else Can I Watch with Sling TV

Both Sling Orange and Sling Blue (Normally $35) include A&E, AMC, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, History, Investigation Discovery, Lifetime, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel — as well as 50 Hour DVR (which you can upgrade to 150 Hours for $5).

Recently, Sling TV added the ability to stream local channels from the Sling TV interface using Locast. Currently, that feature is available on Android and Android TV devices.

You can stream Sling TV on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Web. With the promotion, the deal makes it the lowest price of any Live TV Streaming Service.

Sling TV Channel Lineup