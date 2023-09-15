DEAL ALERT: Stream ‘Thursday Night Football’ and More with Amazon Fire TV Cube, on Sale for $119.99 (14% off)

In the market for a new streaming device to watch fall sports? Whether you stream the NFL, NBA, NHL or college football ncaa-football on a live TV streaming service or on-demand on apps like Peacock and Paramount+, the Amazon Fire TV Cube has got you covered.

The Fire TV Cube is Amazon’s most effective streaming player, with two times the power of the Fire TV Stick 4K. For a limited time, Amazon is offering customers a great deal on the Fire TV Cube: $20 off the retail price, bringing it from $139.99 down to $119.99 (14% off). There’s no telling when this deal might evaporate, so interested customers should take advantage now!

How to Get Amazon Fire TV Cube for $119.99 ($20 off)

Click here to get the deal.

Decide whether you’d like to pay all at once, or in five monthly installments.

Click “Buy Now” to check out. Get the Deal $119.99 amazon.com Get Amazon’s most powerful streaming device for $20 off!

The Fire TV Cube comes with 4K streaming ability built-in, as well as Wi-Fi 6E support. The device also incorporates Amazon’s digital assistant Alexa, making hands-free voice navigation and control of other Alexa-connected devices incredibly simple.

All of your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Max, and of course Prime Video are available to download and stream using the Fire TV Cube. Customers can even use their Fire TV Cube to start video calls, get the latest weather report, connect with their Ring doorbells to see who’s at the door, and more.

There’s a wide array of new features available for “Thursday Night Football” fans using Fire TV devices to access this season. Users can call up stats, rewind games to watch big plays, and even order a pizza using Fire TV streaming players this season with the power of Alexa, and there’s no better way to access that power than by snagging a new Amazon Fire TV Cube at a great discount.