DEAL ALERT: Stream WWE Network and Every WWE PPV For Just $0.99/mo. For Next Year

Peacock is now the official home of WWE wrestling and now you have a way to get it cheaper than ever. Until Monday, November 28th, you can get an entire year of Peacock Premium for just $0.99/mo..

With your subscription, you can watch all PPVs like WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and WarGames at no extra charge. Peacock Premium subscribers also get exclusive access to WWE Network in the U.S., including 17,000 hours of original and library content both on-demand and through their live 24/7 live channel.

Get The Deal $4.99+ / month peacocktv.com Get Peacock Premium for JUST $0.99 a Month For 12 Months with Code: SAVEBIG. Limited Time Offer. Eligibility restrictions and terms apply.

What is Included on WWE Network on Peacock

All live pay-per-view events including WrestleMania and SummerSlam

Original series like Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions, Undertaker: The Last Ride and the all-new WWE Icons;

In-ring shows like NXT, NXT UK and WWE 205 Live, as well as replays of Raw and SmackDown;

WWE Network archives, including every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view event in history;

Groundbreaking documentaries, including WWE 24, WWE Untold, and WWE 365

Signature documentaries

In addition to WWE action, you will get live access NFL Action, the World Cup in Spanish, and hit movies like “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “Beast”, “Minions: The Rise of Gru”, and more.

They also have a library full of TV favorites like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

Who is Eligible for Peacock’s Black Friday 2022 Deal?

All new and returning Peacock customers are eligible for the deal. If you are currently a Peacock Free subscriber, you can upgrade to take advantage of the deal. You only won’t be eligible if you’re an existing Peacock Premium or Premium Pus subscriber.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Peacock?

Peacock is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV

What Can You Watch with Peacock Premium?

Peacock Premium includes 15,000 hours of programming including next-day access to the current season of all NBCU series, Peacock Originals, and live sports like Premier League Soccer, “Sunday Night Football,” “MLB Sunday Morning Leadoff,” the WWE Network, Notre Dame football, the Ryder Cup, and the Olympics.

Just like other streaming services, Peacock has original series including shows like “Rutherford Falls,” “Bel Air,” and “Dr. Death,” as well as many classic shows like “The Office,” “Modern Family,” “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago Fire.”