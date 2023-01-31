DEAL ALERT: Stream Your Local CBS Affiliate with Paramount+ for 1-Month Free with This Promo Code
Did you know you can stream CBS with Paramount+? WIth the Paramount+ Premium Plan, you can catch your local CBS affiliate in nearly every market. For those with Live TV Streaming Services, like Sling TV, that don’t carry your local CBS, it is a great way to add the channel at a low-cost.
For a limited time, new and returning customers can now get a 1-Month Free Trial of the ad-free Paramount+ Premium option which normally costs $9.99 per month with Promo Code: THEPACKISBACK.
With this extended free trial, customers can stream the Grammy Awards on February 5th, stream “Top Gun: Maverick”, Champions League Round of 16, or catch the local news on your local CBS affiliate. ” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1923,” which is only available on Paramount+.
How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+
With Paramount+ you can watch:
- Your NFL on CBS games all season long.
- The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”
- Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.
- Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).
In addition to all of Paramount+’s sports content, one of the more alluring points of the service is the fact that it includes the studio’s ever-increasing library which already features 30,000+ TV episodes and movies. This ranges from original series like “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to kids’ content like “PAW Patrol,” “Bob the Builder,” the SpongeBob spin-off “Kamp Koral,” and other Nickelodeon favorites.
You can also watch your local CBS affiliate in order to stream local news, late-night talk shows, or to catch up on CBS favorites like “Survivor” or the “NCIS” franchise on-demand.
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 40,000+ TV show episodes from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and more. The lineup includes “1883,” “Tulsa King,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants,” and MTV’s “Laguna Beach.” From well-loved franchises to compelling originals, Paramount+ offers a great library worth streaming. Live NFL games are included. The service also offers the option to watch your live CBS affiliate.
Subscribers can choose between the Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with the Premium Plan for $9.99/month. Subscribers can add Showtime to either plan for an additional fee.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time lineup, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.
The service was previously called CBS All Access.