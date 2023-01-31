DEAL ALERT: Stream Your Local CBS Affiliate with Paramount+ for 1-Month Free with This Promo Code

Did you know you can stream CBS with Paramount+? WIth the Paramount+ Premium Plan, you can catch your local CBS affiliate in nearly every market. For those with Live TV Streaming Services, like Sling TV, that don’t carry your local CBS, it is a great way to add the channel at a low-cost.

For a limited time, new and returning customers can now get a 1-Month Free Trial of the ad-free Paramount+ Premium option which normally costs $9.99 per month with Promo Code: THEPACKISBACK.

With this extended free trial, customers can stream the Grammy Awards on February 5th, stream “Top Gun: Maverick”, Champions League Round of 16, or catch the local news on your local CBS affiliate. ” If you already wrapped up “Yellowstone,” you can now stream the western’s prequel series “1923,” which is only available on Paramount+.

How to Get a Free Month of Paramount+

Click here to activate the deal.

You will get your first month free of either plan.

Apply Code: THEPACKISBACK

Get The Deal FREE | normally $9.99 paramountplus.com Get a Free Month with Promo Code: THEPACKISBACK

With Paramount+ you can watch:

Your NFL on CBS games all season long.

The SEC on CBS “Game of The Week.”

Every Italian Serie A, UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League game.

Your Local CBS Affiliate (with Premium Plan, which is included in this offer).

In addition to all of Paramount+’s sports content, one of the more alluring points of the service is the fact that it includes the studio’s ever-increasing library which already features 30,000+ TV episodes and movies. This ranges from original series like “Yellowstone” spinoffs “1923” and “1883,” “Halo,” “Star Trek: Picard,” “Star Trek: Discovery,” and “The Good Fight” to kids’ content like “PAW Patrol,” “Bob the Builder,” the SpongeBob spin-off “Kamp Koral,” and other Nickelodeon favorites.

You can also watch your local CBS affiliate in order to stream local news, late-night talk shows, or to catch up on CBS favorites like “Survivor” or the “NCIS” franchise on-demand.