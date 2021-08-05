DEAL ALERT: Students Can Get 6 Months of Amazon Prime For Free, Plus Access to Showtime, Epix, & More For $0.99 a Month

Is someone in your family a student? Well, you can now save even more on your streaming subscriptions. In addition to access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Student members can sign-up for nine different services, including Showtime, for just $0.99 each for 12 months through Prime Video Channels.

For a limited time, students who haven’t yet tried Prime Student can sign up for a Six-Month Free Trial, and then enjoy Prime at half the price for just $6.49 per month ($59 per year).

Amazon Prime Student Streaming Offers

Prime Student Members also get access to Amazon Music Unlimited, the premium subscription tier of Amazon Music for just $0.99/month.

This year, there are also added benefits to your Prime Student account including free Grubhub+ Student monthly membership (unlimited free food delivery), three months of meditation app Calm, and 10% off flights and hotels through Student Universe.