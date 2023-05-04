 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Take Advantage of YouTube TV’s Three-Week Free Trial Before It’s Too Late

Matt Tamanini

With so many different options in the world of streaming, it can be difficult to figure out exactly which platform is right for you. That is where free trials come in. Whether they are for a week or a month, the opportunity to try out a platform without having to commit to paying any money can be a huge advantage when trying to pick the services you want to stack.

That can be especially true when it comes to live TV streaming services. Ranging from $65 to $80 per month, and even more when you factor in add-ons, the investment one must make to stream the content on these services is fairly sizeable. So, when you see a good deal, it’s probably best for you to jump on it. Currently, YouTube TV is offering a full three-week trial for new customers before they have to pay a penny for the service, but this extended trial is only available through Wednesday, May 10 

How to Get Three Weeks of YouTube TV for Free

  • Click here to activate the deal.
  • Click the blue “Try It Free” button.
  • Click “Start Free Trial” button.
  • Choose your plan and click the blue “Next” button.
  • Pick any add-ons you are interested in and click “Next: Checkout.”
  • Enter payment information (for when your trial is over) and click “Start Trial.”

For 21 days, new users are able to stream over 100 channels at no cost. Then, if they decide to stick with the streamer, they will be able to receive an $8 discount for the first three months (although it was previously $10), bringing the monthly bill to $64.99 before going up to the regular base of $72.99 thereafter.

YouTube TV comes with access to over 100 channels including 32 of the top 35 cable networks; the service does not include History, Lifetime, or the MLB Network. However, a monthly subscription also includes an unlimited cloud DVR.

Can You Sign Up for NFL Sunday Ticket and Still Use YouTube TV’s Three-Week Free Trial?

Starting this fall, YouTube TV will become the home of the popular out-of-market NFL Sunday Ticket package. Currently, customers can sign up to watch every Sunday afternoon game this season for as little as $249 if they take advantage of the $100 off deal before June 6.

So, there’s no time like the present to check out the YouTube TV platform, whether you are a football fan or not. But if you are, getting an insight on the service before you sign up for Sunday Ticket might be the best way to know if the service is for you.

What Channels Are Included in a YouTube TV Subscription?

tv.youtube.com

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is a live TV streaming service with more than 60 channels for $72.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 32 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs) in select markets. The service includes an unlimited DVR.

With the recent addition of Viacom channels (BET, MTV, Comedy Central, etc.) to the service, they are only without Hallmark and A+E Networks (Lifetime, History, A&E).

They recently added NFL Network and new Sports Plus add-on which include channels like NFL RedZone for $11 a month.

YouTube TV offers select 4K content, including some live sports and on-demand shows, as part of their 4K Plus add-on. The 4K Plus add-on is $9.99 a month and also includes offline downloads and unlimited streams on your home network.

If you want a cheaper service with many of the entertainment channels on YouTube TV, you can subscribe to Philo which includes A+E, Discovery, Viacom, Hallmark, and other channels for just $20 a month after a 7-Day Free Trial.

Sign Up
$72.99 / month
tv.youtube.com
