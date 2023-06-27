 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: 'The Idol' Unexpectedly Ending First Season This Week, How to Stream All Episodes for Free

David Satin

The light that burns twice as bright only burns half as long. HBO’s newest drama “The Idol” is finding that out the hard way, and will end its first season on Sunday, July 2 after a run of just five episodes. Deadline reports that production issues and other behind-the-scenes problems are the cause, as the show was initially ordered for at least six episodes.

There’s still good news for users who aren’t caught all the way up, or have been interested in the salacious drama of “The Idol” but don’t have a subscription to Max, where episodes become available to stream at the same time they air on HBO. Max doesn’t offer its own free trial, but you can sign up for the service through Prime Video Channels or Hulu and get a seven-day free trial!

How to Get a Free Trial of Max to Watch ‘The Idol’ Through Prime Video

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Get Started.”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Prime Video Channels allow you to shop through a wide selection of premium streaming apps like Paramount+, STARZ, SHOWTIME, and many more. Users can sign up to any number of streamers they like, and keep all of their subscriptions on the same monthly bill.

Get a Free Trial of Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer.
  • Click “Sign-Up Now.”
  • Create Your Account.
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of Max.
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile.
  • Click “Account.”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons.”
  • Add Max Free Trial.
