DEAL ALERT: Today Only, Get $25 OFF of YouTube TV For Three Months

For one day only, YouTube TV is running a promotion offering a special deal to new subscribers to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the NBA. The special offer will give new customers $75 off of their first three months with the live TV streaming service, which would break down to $25 off each of their first three monthly bills. The service normally costs $64.99 a month.

The deal is “today only” on June 2, and is described by YouTube TV as “our best offer yet.” The 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night, with the first game between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

“Celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary and watch the Finals live on ABC,” the offer says. “Enjoy 85+ top channels of entertainment, news, live sports & more. No cable box, long term contracts, or hidden fees.” The deal only applies to new users.

We’re just here getting hyped for #NBA75. For today only, get $75 off YouTube TV ($25 off your first 3-months!!) for #NBA75. Tell ya friends. 🔊



Watch Game 1 LIVE 🔴 tonight on @ABCnetwork. https://t.co/03x7Dykbbs pic.twitter.com/99cHjmwWUz — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) June 2, 2022

The NBA Finals will air entirely on ABC and the over-the-air network is available on YouTube TV. The streamer is also a presenting sponsor of the 2022 NBA Finals.

The other channels that show national NBA broadcasts during the season — including ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV — are also available on YouTube TV’s standard package.

Whether YouTube TV subscribers can watch regional broadcasts of the NBA team in your area is a separate question. The NBC Sports networks, such as NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, and NBC Sports Washington, are available on YouTube TV, but Bally Sports channels are not, nor are other religion networks with local NBA rights like MSG, YES Network and Altitude.