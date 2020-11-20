DEAL ALERT: Try CBS All Access 1-Month Free With This Promo Code

Earlier this year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

And now you can try it yourself, for free.

Through Thanksgiving, CBS All Access is giving away a One Month Free Trial of CBS All Access Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month) with a special promo code.

How to Get a Free Month of CBS All Access

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: TURKEY at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan

The service includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer, so you can watch all the matches on next week.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

One big difference between CBS All Access and other streaming services is live news and sports.

You can stream across all major streaming platforms including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and more.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.

