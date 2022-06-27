DEAL ALERT: Uber, Disney Partner for Multiple Cost-Cutting Bundling Promotions; Free Disney Bundle, Uber One Membership

While very little beats sitting on your couch and streaming your favorite TV shows, movies, and live sports, one way to guarantee that it’s even better is by doing it with great food from your favorite local restaurants. To help make your viewing experience as perfect as possible, Uber Eats is now offering two months of the Disney Bundle for free to active users.

The offer has begun sending out to active, U.S.-based Uber Eats customers in good standing who have placed at least one order in the past 90 days; the deal is open to qualifying customers who are new or eligible returning Disney Bundle subscribers. The plan includes two months of free access to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu’s ad-supported plan. Unfortunately, the deal excludes existing subscribers to any of the services.

How to Sign-Up for Two Free Months of the Disney Bundle via Uber Eats

Eligible Uber Eats Customers can Click Here.

Enter the Promo Code from Your Email.

Click “Manage My Account.”

Sign Up for the Disney Bundle.

Qualifying Uber Eaters must redeem the promotion by Aug. 30 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Following the two free months of service, the Disney Bundle will auto-renew at whatever the current monthly price is at the time; as of now, it is $13.99 per month. However, you can cancel anytime before your free trial ends to avoid charges.

But that’s not the only deal that Uber and Disney are cooking up. In addition to the Disney Bundle offer, the House of Mouse is also offering six free months of Uber One and $25 off your first Uber Eats order. Uber One allows members to get 5-10% off eligible Uber rides and Uber Eats orders, unlimited free deliveries on eligible Uber Eats orders, top-rated drivers on Uber rides, and member-only perks and promotions.

This offer is valid in the U.S. only and for eligible, current Disney+ subscribers in good standing who have not previously been an Uber One or Eats Pass member and have not previously received a free or discounted trial of Uber Eats Pass or Uber One.

How to Sign-Up for Six Free Months of Uber One via Disney+

Eligible Disney+ Subscribers can Click Here.

Enter Your Email Address and Confirm Eligibility.

Click “Claim My Uber Offer.”

Check Your Email for the Uber One Email for Further Details.

Note that it could take up to 36 hours to receive the email from Uber to complete your sign-up. The offer is only available through Aug. 17 and the code sent by Uber must be redeemed by Sept. 17. After the free six months of Uber One, the service will auto-renew at $9.99 per month until it is canceled.

This isn’t the first time that Uber and a Disney streamer have partnered on a deal. Hulu gave away six months of Uber Eats Pass for free just last fall.