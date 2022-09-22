DEAL ALERT: Verizon Customers Save 37% on NFL+ Premium; Visa Credit Card Members Get Basic Tier Free

Football is back, and the NFL wants to make sure you’re not missing a moment of your favorite team this season. The league launched its own over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, NFL+ over the summer, and now is offering a couple of special deals so that you can sign up and save money at the same time.

Verizon customers can get $30 off a year-long subscription (a 37% savings) to NFL+ Premium, which offers more features than the basic subscription tier; signing up for an annual subscription to NFL+ Premium normally costs $79.99. The deal is being made available to select Verizon customers initially, but starting Oct. 3, every Verizon customer will receive a unique promo code that allows them to access the promotion, according to Fierce Video.

NFL Extra Points Visa credit card holders also get access to a special deal. The league is offering a free, year-long subscription to basic NFL+ via a unique promo code.

Check below to get all the details, including how to activate both deals, and what features you’ll have access to on the two tiers of NFL+.

How Verizon Customers Can Get 37% Off an NFL+ Premium Subscription

Have your unique promo code from Verizon ready to go.

Click here to activate the deal.

Click the Continue button and follow the sign up steps for an NFL+ Premium Annual subscription.

On the checkout page, click Redeem Coupon . Enter the unique promo code you received from Verizon and click Redeem .

You should see the price change reflected- the price will now show as $49.59.

Fill out your credit card information.

And that’s it! You’ll be signed up for a year of NFL+ Premium!

How NFL Extra Points Visa Credit Card Holders Can Get a Free NFL+ Subscription

Check your email for a message from the NFL (make sure to check your spam and Promotions folders).

Write down the unique promo code sent in the email.

Follow the instructions in the email, and enter the promo code at checkout.

That’s all you’ve got to do to get a free year of NFL+!

What Features Are Offered With NFL+?

NFL+

The basic NFL+ tier still comes with a bunch of features every NFL fan will love, including:

Live local and primetime games on mobile and tablet devices.

Live game audio (home, away, and national calls) for every game of the season.

NFL library programming on-demand, ad-free.

Live out-of-market preseason games across all devices.

Normally $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year.

NFL+ Premium

NFL+ Premium has even more for diehard football fans to enjoy, including all the features of NFL+ and:

Full game replays across devices (ad-free).

Condensed game replays across devices (ad-free).

Coaches Film (ad-free).

Normally $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year.