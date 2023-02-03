 Skip to Content
DEAL ALERT: Vix+ Available for Just $0.99 on Prime Video Channels for Limited Time

Matt Rainis

Fans of Spanish-language content have just been handed a golden opportunity. Until Feb. 15, Prime Video Channels and ViX+ are offering a substantially discounted price. TelevisaUnivision's Spanish-language streaming service, is available for only $0.99 for the first month if you subscribe through Prime Video Channels. After the first month, the cost will be $6.99.

ViX+ joined Prime Video Channels last summer just shortly after the service launched in the United States and Mexico. So if you want to be able to catch shows like “Raphaelismo,” “María Félix: La Doña,” and “La Mujer del Diablo,” you need to hop on this deal!

How to Get ViX+ for $0.99 for One Month

  • Click here to get started.
  • Either sign up for a Prime Video account or log in to your existing one.
  • Confirm your payment information and billing address.
  • Click “Confirm.”

In addition to Vix+, TelevisaUnivision also offers the service’s free, ad-supported streaming sibling ViX. However, the premium, subscription version not only comes commercial-free, but also features a larger library of content from around the world.

What Else Can I Watch on ViX+?

ViX+ is a one-stop shop for Spanish-language movies, television, and sports content. From football content from UEFA Champions League and La Liga MX to shows like “Mi Vecino El Cartel” and “Mujeres Asesinas,” Vix+ has something for everybody. With 50,000 hours of content, 60 (and growing) original productions, and over 7,000 hours of live sports per year, it will be hard to run out of things to watch on ViX+!

How Much Will ViX+ Cost After the Deal Expires?

After the deal expires, a ViX+ subscription will return to its normal price of $6.99 a month.

7-Day Trial
vixplus.com

ViX+

ViX+ is a Spanish-language streaming service with more than 40,000 hours of content, featuring originals and library content from Univision and Televisa’s pool of programming. It will also have as much as 7,000 hours of live sports, including Liga MX and UEFA Champion’s League soccer.

7-Day Trial
$6.99 / month
vixplus.com
