DEAL ALERT: VIZIO Offers Exclusive Promos for Apple TV+, discovery+, fuboTV

It just got much easier for Vizio owners to sample the best of the streaming wars as the smart TV manufacturer announced a new round of promotions and exclusive subscription discounts to multiple streaming services on Tuesday. Vizio owners now have the opportunity to save on Apple TV+, discovery+, and fuboTV.

New Apple TV+ subscribers will be able to receive a three-month promotional trial on the streamer, while customers who would like to check out discovery+ for the first time can receive a 30-day trial. For cord-cutters who are looking to find a live TV streaming option to replace traditional linear service, fuboTV is offering 20% off of their first month of service.

“VIZIO’s mission is to bring the best possible entertainment experience to the millions of people that use our products every day,” VIZIO’s Senior Director of Partner Marketing Liz Buhn said. “Working with our content partners to extend discounts on their subscription services so that VIZIO audiences can access premium programming helps us deliver on that mission.”

Check out the following promotions kicking off in April:

Apple TV+ — 3-Month Promotional Trial

New Apple TV+ subscribers can take advantage of a 3-month promotional trial for all new and existing VIZIO Smart TV owners. The offer will be presented on the VIZIO home screen through promotional banners with the opportunity to start redemption right from the home screen. Subscribers can enjoy award-winning Apple Originals such as “Ted Lasso,” newly premiered series including “WeCrashed,” and the upcoming documentary event series “They Call Me Magic” (premiering April 22), as well as the Academy Award-winning Apple Original Film “CODA”. This offer is available between April 25 – May 30, 2022.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com

discovery+ — 30-day Promotional Trial

New discovery+ subscribers will get access to an exclusive 30-day promotional trial following the purchase and registration of a new VIZIO TV. New users gain access to more than 60,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s iconic portfolio of networks, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC, ID, OWN, Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Magnolia Network, as well as more than 200 discovery+ original titles and hundreds of hours of exclusive content like Shark Week. The promo offer will be shared to the new owner’s email address with a link to redeem the trial. The offer is available between April 22 – October 22, 2022.

fuboTV — 20% Off First Month

New fuboTV subscribers can get 20% off the first month of their subscription until April 15th. VIZIO smart TV owners can access the offer through the VIZIO home screen and quickly enjoy fubo’s cable TV replacement product. With fuboTV, subscribers can stream a broad mix of 100+ live sports, news and entertainment networks including every Nielsen-rated sports channel. fuboTV joined the VIZIO smart TV offerings last fall.