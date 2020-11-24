DEAL ALERT: Watch Champions League Live For Free on CBS All Access with This Promo Code

After shifting from TNT, the only way to watch Champions League is with CBS All Access. From Matchday 4 all the way through Round of 16 Draw, you can catch all the action, for free.

CBS All Access is giving away a One Month Free Trial of CBS All Access Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month) with Promo Code: TURKEY through November 30th, 2020. After that you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial.

How to Get a Free Month of CBS All Access

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: TURKEY at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan

CBS All Access will also give you access to “The Golazo Show” a whip-around telecast which will show you every goal from every match.

You’ll also be able to binge original series, like Season 3 of Star Trek: Discovery”, Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

One big difference between CBS All Access and other streaming services is live news and sports.

With access to your local CBS affiliate, you can stream NFL on CBS, SEC College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf.

You can stream across all major streaming platforms including Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, iOS, Android, and more.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.

