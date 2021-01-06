DEAL ALERT: Watch NFL Playoffs on CBS All Access 1-Month Free With This Promo Code

CBS All Access is one of the least expensive ways to watch football without cable. And now you can try it yourself, for free.

CBS All Access is giving away a One Month Free Trial of CBS All Access Ad-Free Plan (normally $9.99 a Month) with a special promo code. With it you can stream every NFL playoff game on CBS, including Bills/Colts and Saints/Bears during Wild Card weekend.

How to Get a Free Month of CBS All Access

Click here to activate the deal

Apply Coupon Code: FOOTBALL at Checkout

You will get your first month free of either plan

While NFL playoff games will be free to stream on your mobile device with the NFL App. With CBS All Access, you can also stream it on your big screen using an Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and more.

The service includes access to your local CBS affiliate, which means you can watch NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and PGA Tour Golf. It is also now the exclusive home to Champions League soccer, so you can watch all the matches on next week.

Last year, CBS All Access revamped the service with 3,500 additional episodes of TV and movies from channels like MTV, Nickelodeon, VH1, and BET. The service has a brand-new interface with better recommendations and revamped home-screen — and just looks slicker.

You’ll also be able to binge original series like “Star Trek: Picard”, “Star Trek: Discovery”, “The Twilight Zone”, “Interrogation”, “The Good Fight”, and more.

CBS All Access has content for the entire family including from Nickelodeon like Danny Phantom and Bob The Builder. You can also watch your local CBS affiliate to stream local news, late night, or catch up on CBS shows like “Survivor” or “NCIS” on-demand.

