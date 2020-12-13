DEAL ALERT: Watch NFL RedZone & NFL Network For Just $10 (80% OFF) with This Special Deal From Vidgo
Vidgo, the Live TV Streaming Service that offers 85+ channels including NFL Network, NFL RedZone, ESPN, ABC, FOX, ACC Network, SEC Network, Longhorn Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network is offering a special deal for 80% off their service.
For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can get Vidgo for just $10 a month (~80% OFF) for 2 Months. That means during the promo you can watch NFL RedZone on your TV for just $10 – which is $30 less than any other service.
How to Get Vidgo Deal
- Click here to sign up for Vidgo’s English Plan
- Click “Subscribe Now”
- Add Your Email & Payment Information
- Download the Vidgo Mobile or TV Apps to Start Streaming
If you’re not a sports fan, they also have entertainment channels like Disney Channel, FX, Nat Geo, Discovery, Hallmark, A&E, Paramount, HGTV, FX, Food Network, and MTV.
Vidgo allows for three simultaneous streams on devices at home or on the go. Just like other Live TV Streaming Services, there are no contracts and you can cancel at anytime.
The service has apps for all major streaming platforms including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, iOS, and Android. While there is no DVR, the company has that on their roadmap.
How Does Vidgo Channel List Compare to Other Live TV Streaming Services?
Top Channels
|Vidgo
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube
|“Plus”
|“PLUS”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Orange”
|“YouTube TV”
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$50
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$64.99
|A&E
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|AMC
|-
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|BET
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $5
|•
|Bravo
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Cartoon Network
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|CNN
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Comedy Central
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|•
|Discovery
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Disney Channel
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Disney Junior
|•
|•
|•
|•
|^ $5
|•
|E!
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Food Network
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Fox News
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Freeform
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|FX
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|FXX
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Hallmark
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $5
|-
|HGTV
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|History
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|Investigation Discovery
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Lifetime
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|MSNBC
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|MTV
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $5
|•
|Nickelodeon
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|Paramount Network
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $5
|•
|Syfy
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|TBS
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TLC
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|TNT
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|Travel Channel
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|•
|truTV
|-
|•
|-
|•
|^ $5
|•
|USA Network
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|VH1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|^ $5
|•
|WE tv
|-
|-
|•
|-
|^ $5
|•
Top Sports
|Vidgo
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube
|“Plus”
|“PLUS”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Orange”
|“YouTube TV”
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$50
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$64.99
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 1
|•
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|NBC Sports Network
|-
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|TBS
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
|TNT
|-
|•
|-
|•
|•
|•
Pro Sports
|Vidgo
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube
|“Plus”
|“PLUS”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Orange”
|“YouTube TV”
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$50
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$64.99
|MLB Network
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|•
|NBA TV
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|•
|NFL Network
|•
|-
|•
|-
|-
|•
|NFL RedZone
|•
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|NHL Network
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|-
College Sports
|Vidgo
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube
|“Plus”
|“PLUS”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Orange”
|“YouTube TV”
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$50
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$64.99
|ACC Network
|•
|-
|•
|•
|^ $10
|•
|ACC Network Extra
|•
|-
|-
|•
|^ $10
|•
|Big Ten Network
|•
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|CBS Sports Network
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|ESPNU
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|^ $10
|•
|Fox College Sports
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|-
|^ $11
|Longhorn Network
|•
|-
|-
|-
|^ $10
|-
|Pac-12 Network
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $10
|-
|SEC Network
|•
|-
|•
|•
|^ $10
|•
Other Sports
|Vidgo
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Sling
|YouTube
|“Plus”
|“PLUS”
|“fubo”
|“Hulu Live TV”
|“Orange”
|“YouTube TV”
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$50
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$30
|$64.99
|beIN Sports
|•
|-
|•
|-
|^ $10
|-
|Eleven Sports
|-
|-
|•
|-
|-
|-
|ESPNEWS
|•
|-
|^ $6
|•
|^ $10
|•
|Fox Soccer Plus
|-
|-
|^ $6
|-
|-
|^ $11
|Golf Channel
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Olympic Channel
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|•
|Tennis Channel
|-
|-
|^ $11
|-
|^ $10
|-